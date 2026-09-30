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⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

There is a new No. 1 team in the NFL, according to our Pete Prisco. The Seahawks' shocking loss to the Commanders was enough to cost them the top spot and then some. They slipped to No. 5 in Prisco's Week 4 NFL Power Rankings as the best one-loss team in the league, joining this group just outside the top tier:

5. Seahawks (↓4)

6. Broncos (↑3)

7. Jaguars (↑3)

The Ravens and Cowboys delivered an early contender for game of the year with their thriller in Rio de Janeiro. Both teams came away from that back-and-forth battle with issues, and the Cowboys picked up a loss in the process, but both are on the rise in Prisco's rankings. It's a three-spot climb for the Ravens despite the crisis they face at the center position, and it's a more modest one-spot jump for the Cowboys even with Brian Schottenheimer's coaching gaffes.

Here's how Prisco justified the moves:

Ravens: "Beating the Cowboys on the last play really changes how they feel about their start. There is a big difference between 2-1 and 1-2 in the tough AFC North."

"Beating the Cowboys on the last play really changes how they feel about their start. There is a big difference between 2-1 and 1-2 in the tough AFC North." Cowboys: "Losing to the Ravens with one second left is a tough one to take. Now they face a tough turnaround against a desperate Texans team on the road."

🏀 2027 WNBA Mock Draft 1.0

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With the WNBA playoffs underway, we know which seven teams will make the first picks in the 2027 draft. The order will not be set for at least another month or two, but the last-place Storm and recent expansion teams, the Tempo and Fire, will be among those in play for the best prospects. Which college stars will be at the top of the board and which teams will be interested in them? We set out to answer those questions with our first mock draft of the cycle.

Three teams have multiple first-round picks, and here is who our Jack Maloney foresees them selecting:

Sparks: LSU G MiLaysia Fulwiley , South Carolina F Ashlyn Watkins

G F Wings: Ole Miss G Talaysia Cooper , South Carolina F Chloe Kitts

G , F Sky: South Carolina G Tessa Johnson, France F Sarah Cissé

Unfamiliar with Cissé? Here's a little bit about the French star and why the Sky make a whole lot of sense as a first-round destination:

Maloney: "Chicago has seven players with guaranteed contracts on the roster next season, and that doesn't include Natasha Cloud, DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Taylor, Rachel Banham or the No. 11 pick. There may not be room for multiple rookies on next season's roster, so a draft-and-stash option would make sense here. The 6-2 Cissé was named MVP of FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket 2026 after leading France to the gold medal."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Barcelona at Roma, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚾ Phillies at Braves, Game 2, 2 p.m. on NBC

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Bayern Munich at Benfica, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚾ White Sox at Astros, Game 2, 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 Dream at Mystics, Game 2, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Penguins at Flyers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Red Sox at Yankees, Game 2, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Valkyries at Wings, Game 2, 9 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Cubs at Padres, Game 2, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Kings at Avalanche, 10 p.m. on TNT