⚾ Do not miss this: Tigers, Cubs, Yankees win Wild Card Series to advance

Thursday started with the Tigers taking down the Guardians 6-3 in Cleveland. The victory effectively erased Detroit's epic late-season collapse that allowed Cleveland to storm back from as much as 15 ½ games back during the regular season to win the AL Central. With their win, the Tigers advance to the ALDS to face the Mariners.

Next up, the Cubs were able to take down the Padres 3-1 at home, winning their first playoff series since the 2017 NLDS. The Cubs now move along to the NLDS to face the top-seeded Brewers in a clash of NL Central rivals. The Padres had the tying run in scoring position in the ninth, but were unable to cash in on the opportunity as Andrew Kittredge got Freddy Fermín to fly out to end the game.

In the nightcap, the Yankees were able to shut out the Red Sox 4-0 behind a brilliant performance from rookie starting pitcher Cam Schlittler. Schlittler became the first pitcher in MLB postseason history to record 12 strikeouts while not allowing a walks or runs over eight innings in completely shutting down Boston's hitters. The Yankees will play the Blue Jays in the ALDS.

The Blue Jays enter that series with the advantage of starting whichever pitcher they want, and the Yankees have gone through three starters already, but the CBS Sports prediction for the series is calling for the Yankees to win in five games.

🏀 Do college basketball coaches trust their competitors to follow new recruiting rules?



With a House settlement that established new rules to rein in NIL spending, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander recently polled roughly 100 college basketball coaches on a variety of subjects, including how the settlement will be handled by their competitors.

Shockingly, 89% of the coaches polled said that they did not trust the competition to recruit within the rules. As one coach replied, "We are in the SOUTH region of the United States. There are no rules, only getting wins. Let's be real."

While the other 11% of coaches had a little more faith in the rules, it's an eye-opening look at the expectations as the landscape of college athletics continues to change.

Parrish: "The answers here illustrate something I've been writing and talking about since before the House Settlement even became a reality -- that a salary cap in college basketball, particularly a salary cap in college basketball that will differ for different programs even in the same conferences, was never going to work as currently constructed. Think about it: When the salary cap was effectively zero for decades and decades and decades, cheating was rampant in recruiting with ambitious coaches trying to create advantages and beat-down coaches just fighting to keep up."

👊 A championship doubleheader goes down at UFC 320 on Saturday

UFC 320 takes place Saturday night in Las Vegas. The card is stacked with big fights, including a main event clash between light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champ Alex Pereira. Ankalaev beat Pereira at UFC 313 to capture the title. Pereira recently told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell that he was "about 40%" in the first fight.

Ankalaev responded to Pereira's claims, telling me, "If he's going to talk about being 40% there or 40% ready, I can say I was only 20%. Everybody knows when the last fight was. It was the holy month of Ramadan, so I wasn't able to prepare the way I needed to prepare either. So, I don't think he should even mention the 40% because everybody knows that I had a much harder camp than he did and a harder time preparing."

We have plenty more to get you ready for Saturday's big event, including bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili speaking to his aspirations of becoming the G.O.A.T. ahead of his co-main event title defense, as well as our choices for the best bets to make on all five main card fights.

👍👎The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching this weekend



Friday

⚽ Sassuolo at Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Fulham at AFC Bournemouth, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏒 Preseason: Sabres at Penguins, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 WNBA Finals -- Game 1: Mercury at Aces, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 West Virginia at BYU, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

⚽ Torino at Lazio, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Tottenham at Leeds, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ West Ham at Arsenal, 10 a.m. on Peacock

🏈 Kentucky at Georgia, 12 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Iowa State at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Wisconsin at Michigan, 12 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Illinois at Purdue, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

⚽ Liverpool at Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

⚾ NLDS -- Game 1: Cubs at Brewers, 2:08 p.m. on TBS

🏈 Penn State at UCLA, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Boise State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Kent State at Oklahoma, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

⚾ ALDS -- Game 1: Yankees at Blue Jays, 4:08 p.m. on Fox

⚾ NLDS -- Game 1: Dodgers at Phillies, 6:38 p.m. on TBS

🏈 Texas Tech at Houston, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Minnesota at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Miami at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

⚾ ALDS -- Game 1: Tigers at Mariners, 8:38 p.m. on FS1

Sunday

🏈 Vikings at Browns, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Raiders at Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Giants at Saints, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Cowboys at Jets, 1 p.m. on FOX

🏈 Broncos at Eagles, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Dolphins at Panthers, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Texans at Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏀 WNBA Finals -- Game 2: Mercury at Aces, 3 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Titans at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Buccaneers at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

⚾ ALDS -- Game 2: Yankees at Blue Jays, 4:08 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Lions at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Commanders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

⚾ ALDS -- Game 2: Tigers at Mariners, 8:03 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Patriots at Bills, 8:20 p.m. on NBC