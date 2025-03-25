The Houston Astros will have their most promising young player on the roster when they open their season on Thursday against the New York Mets. Cam Smith, obtained from the Chicago Cubs as part of the Kyle Tucker trade, has made Houston's Opening Day roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Smith, 22, was drafted 14th overall last summer by the Cubs. In 32 minor-league games last season, he batted .313/.396/.609. He continued to show off his offensive potency this spring, hitting .342/.419/.711 with four home runs in 15 exhibition contests. As a reward, he'll now become the first player from last year's draft to reach the major leagues.

CBS Sports recently ranked Smith as the 26th best prospect in the minor leagues. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Smith ascended from a so-so first season at Florida State to being made the 14th pick in the draft thanks to a tweaked swing that allowed him to greatly reduce his strikeout rate. He's now capable of contributing in each of the triple-slash categories, with his above-average strength in particular giving him middle-of-the-order potential. (To wit, none of his seven professional home runs were total pull jobs; they were all hit to left-center, center, or right field.) Questions remain about his long-term defensive home. Evaluators have expressed the belief he could slide from third base to a different corner in due time. The Astros, who obtained Smith in the Kyle Tucker trade, have stated they intend to crosstrain him at each corner position as a means of improving his and their optionality alike.

Defensively, the Astros had Smith split his time between third base (his natural position) and right field. The Astros, of course, also obtained third baseman Isaac Paredes in the Tucker deal, suggesting that Smith is likely to see most of his playing time in right field.

Longtime second baseman Jose Altuve is expected to transition from the keystone to left field, giving the Astros two newcomers in the corners.