Good afternoon everyone, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday. We're just a few weeks away from NFL players reporting to training camp, which means that we're less than two months from the regular season getting underway.

The unofficial start to the NFL season has me thinking about a Week 1 bet -- and I'm not usually a guy that bets on games months in advance. I'm considering betting a decent chunk of my bankroll on the Panthers to beat the Browns in the season opener. You're never going to get a more motivated quarterback than Baker Mayfield taking on his former team just months after he was tossed aside by the Browns.

The Panthers are currently a one-point underdog, and that's probably because Watson's likely suspension hasn't been handed down just yet. But with the NFL still being a ways out, we'll focus on Major League Baseball tonight. Let's dive right into the picks!

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

The Hot Ticket

Mariners vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV



Latest Odds: Seattle Mariners -105 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Mariners are 8-1 in their last nine road games

: The Mariners are 8-1 in their last nine road games The Pick: Mariners (-105)

The Nationals are a team that I've enjoyed betting against this season. I'm honestly shocked that the red-hot Mariners can be had at such good odds. We're going welcome a situation like this every day of the week.

The Mariners have won eight consecutive games, while the Nationals have dropped 10 of their last 11 contests. Nationals starter Josiah Gray is coming off one of his best starts of the season as he surrendered just two runs and struck out 11 against the Phillies. Consistency has been the biggest issue for Gray, and this is a Settle offense that has scored at least six runs in four of its last six games. Meanwhile, Mariners starter Chris Flexen has been strong of late. He has yielded three or fewer runs in each of his last eight starts and is coming off 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Padres. The right-hander has also surrendered just two home runs in those eight outings.

The Nationals' offense has knocked in just 326 runs, which is good for 26th in the majors. Considering that Flexen is pitching well and facing a mediocre lineup, take the Mariners with very strong odds and feel good about it.

More MLB Picks

Mets vs. Braves, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Over 8.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 8.5 (-105): -- These National League East clashes are never short on fireworks and that's exactly what to expect in Tuesday's matchup. These are two of the best hitting teams across the league, as both rank in the top eight in batting average. In addition, the Braves rank second in all of baseball in home runs (134) while knocking in the third-most runs (398).

Mets start David Peterson has been solid, but has yielded six runs across his last two starts. Against the Braves earlier this season, Peterson gave up four runs in just five innings of work while surrendering a home run and walking three batters. Meanwhile, Braves starter Spencer Strider has registered 23 strikeouts over his last two starts -- but I don't expect that trend to continue.

Prior to those starts, Strider lasted at least six innings in just one another outing all season. Considering how lethal the Braves lineup is, I expect an abundance of runs to be scored in this one.

Key Trend: The over is 5-0-1 in the Mets' last six road games against a right-handed starter

Diamondbacks at Giants, 9:45 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Logan Webb Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+110) -- I've always been a sucker for a good strikeouts prop bet and Tuesday's slate is no different. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb has produced a sub-3.00 ERA and manufactured a good amount of strikeouts on the year. He's also lasted at least six innings in each of his last five starts.

Webb has mowed down at least six batters in three of his last five starts. For a larger sample size, the Giants right-hander has recorded at least six strikeouts in seven of his last 10 outings. To make this even more appetizing, Webb is facing a Diamondbacks lineup that has registered the ninth-most strikeouts in the majors this season. Arizona's lineup has also struck out 14 times over the last two games, including eight against the Rockies on Sunday. Webb definitely can reach this number and you're getting it at plus money.

Key Trend: Webb has registered at least six strikeouts in three of his last five starts