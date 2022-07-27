Good afternoon sports fans, it's Chris Bengel checking in with you.

I hope you're enjoying all of this afternoon baseball as much as I am. There's just something so beautiful and poetic about baseball being played on a sunny afternoon. From a betting standpoint, it's also nice to have plenty of options to place wagers on early in the day.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

We've got a few games later tonight to wrap up this fantastic day. Let's not waste any more time and get right to those picks!

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Rays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV



Latest Odds: Baltimore Orioles -115 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Orioles are 11-2 in their last 13 home games

: The Orioles are 11-2 in their last 13 home games The Pick: Orioles (-110)

The Orioles have been quite hot over the last month. Once thought to be basement dwellers in the American League, Baltimore has won 14 of its last 18 games, including a 10-game winning streak prior to the All-Star break. Now the Orioles have topped the Rays in back-to-back games and did it in comeback fashion on Tuesday. Considering how well the Orioles are playing, I'm more than confident in backing them in this spot.

The Orioles will send right-hander Tyler Wells to the mound, who has been the definition of consistent throughout the 2022 season. Wells had a rough outing last time out against the Yankees in which he surrendered five earned runs, but the 27-year old has only yielded four or more earned runs in just two starts all season. In addition, Wells has given up one run or less in four of his last seven starts. As long as Wells can keep Baltimore in the game with his stellar pitching, the Orioles can definitely grab the win in this one.

💰 The Picks



⚾ MLB

Guardians at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Over 8.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-115): -- The Guardians and Red Sox have split the opening two games of this series. While I don't mind a Guardians moneyline bet, placing a wager on the total seems to be the most logical place to go with an uncertain pitching matchup.

Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill's numbers have been up-and-down this season despite allowing just two earned across his last two starts. Quantrill has really struggled on the road this season as he owns a 2-5 record to go along with a 4.53 ERA. On the other hand, Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is coming off a start in which he yielded nine earned runs on eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings in that infamous 28-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Oh, and even more staggering than Quantrill's road numbers are Eovaldi's numbers at Fenway Park. In six home starts this season, Eovaldi has put together a 1-3 record and a mind-numbing 6.98 ERA. Considering how much Eovaldi has gotten lit up at home, there's an opportunity for plenty of runs to be scored in this one.

Key Trend: The over is 7-2 in the Red Sox's last nine games

Marlins at Reds, 6:40 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Luis Castillo Over 6.0 Strikeouts (-120) -- It's certainly not going to be a surprise if the Reds end up selling some of their veteran talent at the trade deadline next month. One of those key pieces is starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who has looked spectacular on the mound as of late. That's why I'm taking his strikeout prop to hit for us.

Despite having a mediocre 3-4 record, Castillo has a 2.77 ERA. The right-hander has registered at least seven strikeouts in three of his last five starts and also has pitched seven innings in each of his last three starts, which should allow him to stick around long enough to hit the seven-strikeout plateau that we need. It doesn't hurt that the Marlins are tied for eighth in the majors in strikeouts (847) and have struck out 20 times over the first two games of the series.

Key Trend: Castillo has recorded at least seven strikeouts in three of his last five games