Wildfires are burning in the Quebec province of Canada and the effects are being felt in the air quality in parts of the Northeast. On Wednesday, an air quality health advisory was put into effect for the New York metropolitan area. According to CBS News, New York City is second only to Delhi, India for the worst air quality and pollution out of 100 tracked countries as of Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, the effects of the low air quality were visible in the sky above Yankee Stadium during the Yankees vs. White Sox game.

In a report from The Athletic, climate scientist Dan Westervelt said the conditions are "pretty unprecedented in New York."

While the two teams played their game in the Bronx, the sky's distinct color was impossible to ignore:

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert until midnight on Wednesday in New York due to "widespread haze, and "patchy smoke." MLB has not said anything about the status of the Yankees vs. White Sox game scheduled for Wednesday night, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said the state recommends "vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside."

"This is an unprecedented event in our city, and New Yorkers must take precautions," Adams said. "At the moment, we recommend vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside, and all New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible.

In addition to what happened in the Bronx, the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders ended up postponing their game on Tuesday as a result of the effects from the wildfires. The team announced that the game was being postponed "due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns."