Canseco loses analyst job after tweets about sexual assault he says were a joke

Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco has garnered a reputation for tweeting some ridiculous things, leading him to be considered one of Twitter's wackiest sports personalities. However, some recent tweets from Canseco regarding sexual assault have cost him his broadcasting job.

This week, amidst a bevy of sexual assault allegations against several high-profile male figures (both in entertainment in politics) across the country, Canseco took to Twitter to weigh in on the highly-sensitive issue. In a thoroughly insensitive tweet storm, the 53-year-old stated that he had been molested by women and that it was "kind of a turn-on" and that women coming forward with allegations are "racist against ugly men."

What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Well I mean I've been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

In response to Canseco's comments, NBC Sports California has announced that he will no longer appear on their television station as part of their Oakland Athletics coverage. Canseco, who spent two stints as an outfielder for the A's, spent this season working as a studio analyst for the station's pre- and postgame coverage. Though he had not yet officially signed on for the 2018 season, he was expected to return in the same role.

Now, that no longer appears to be the case.

"Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California," the network said in a news release, via ESPN. "His agreement with us ended after the 2017 season. We certainly don't agree with his comments, which do not reflect the values of our network or our team partner."

The Athletics also released an official statement denouncing Canseco's comments and distancing themselves from him.

A statement from the Oakland A's. pic.twitter.com/TREZpby3nU — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 12, 2017

Since sending the tweets, Canseco has tried to downplay their insensitivity. In a text to the San Francisco Chronicle, Canseco said "If people can't take a joke, that's ridiculous. What I'm saying really has no meaning. Those tweets don't even make any sense, they're a bunch of riddles."

He also followed up with tweets asking "why is everyone so worried about what I am saying" and claiming "I'm just a simple guy trying to pay my bills." Now without the broadcasting gig, it seems he may have to find other ways to pay those bills because of what he was saying.