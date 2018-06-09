Capitals' Alex Ovechkin gets a do-over after flubbing first pitch for Washington Nationals

Count Saturday as a major victory for Alex Ovechkin.

The Washington Capitals star and 2017-18 Stanley Cup champion needed 12 career tries to get past the second round of the NHL playoffs, which he did -- and more -- in bringing D.C. its first hockey title on Thursday. But this weekend, honored with the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals' matinee against the San Francisco Giants, he only needed two tries to get the job done.

With the Stanley Cup and all his fellow champions behind him, Ovi took the nonchalant approach to his first heave from the mound, complete with shorts and flip-flops to go along with his custom Nats jersey, and it was clear from the get-go why he plays a sport that requires skating on ice rather than one that requires he at least pretend he knows how to throw a baseball.

After his first pitch floated far above the plate and out of the reach of the Nationals' leaping Mac Scherzer, the home team granted Ovechkin a do-over, saying "when you win the Conn Smythe Trophy, you get as many mulligans as you want." And thankfully for everyone involved, Ovi's first (second) pitch did enough of a nosedive to hit Scherzer's glove and ensure the Nationals could move on with their afternoon.

When you win the Conn Smythe Trophy, you get as many mulligans as you want.#OnePursuit // #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/oJ0BfR9P60 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 9, 2018

Sports crossovers for the win! (Even if they take two tries!)