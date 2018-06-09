Capitals' Alex Ovechkin gets a do-over after flubbing first pitch for Washington Nationals
This isn't entirely dissimilar to Ovi's hockey career
Count Saturday as a major victory for Alex Ovechkin.
The Washington Capitals star and 2017-18 Stanley Cup champion needed 12 career tries to get past the second round of the NHL playoffs, which he did -- and more -- in bringing D.C. its first hockey title on Thursday. But this weekend, honored with the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals' matinee against the San Francisco Giants, he only needed two tries to get the job done.
With the Stanley Cup and all his fellow champions behind him, Ovi took the nonchalant approach to his first heave from the mound, complete with shorts and flip-flops to go along with his custom Nats jersey, and it was clear from the get-go why he plays a sport that requires skating on ice rather than one that requires he at least pretend he knows how to throw a baseball.
After his first pitch floated far above the plate and out of the reach of the Nationals' leaping Mac Scherzer, the home team granted Ovechkin a do-over, saying "when you win the Conn Smythe Trophy, you get as many mulligans as you want." And thankfully for everyone involved, Ovi's first (second) pitch did enough of a nosedive to hit Scherzer's glove and ensure the Nationals could move on with their afternoon.
Sports crossovers for the win! (Even if they take two tries!)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: News, updates, scores
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
-
MLB DFS, June 9: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Giants vs. Nationals odds, June 9 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Nationals-Giants game 10,000 times
-
MLB Friday: Yankees beat deGrom, Mets
Plus Stephen Strasburg exited his start with an injury. Here's everything you need to know...
-
Syndergaard scratched due to finger
It's another bit of bad news for the struggling Mets
-
Ohtani placed on DL with UCL sprain
It's bad news for the contending Angels