Cardinals 40-Man Roster reaches 39 - A Hunt and Peck

Gotta leave room for Giancarlo Stanton, obviously.

The deadline for MLB clubs to add players to their respective 40-man rosters in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft was Monday night. With that in mind, the Cardinals have purchased the contracts of:

Austin Gomber (LHP, ranked fifteenth in the organization by MLB.com and Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs )

Derian Gonzalez (RHP, twenty-third by Fangraphs)

Tyler O’Neill (Outfielder, fourth by MLB.com, seventh by Fangraphs)

Oscar Mercado (Outfielder, eighteenth by MLB.com, sixteenth by Fangraphs)

This brings the Cardinals 40-man roster total to thirty-nine. Leaving room for when the team to acquires Giancarlo Stanton.*

*Yes, I know they would probably have to include players in this trade and this is definitely not why this spot was left open, but just let a girl have her fun, okay?

MLB.com 2017 Prospect Watch | MLB.com

Players Added To The 40-Man Roster | MLB Trade Rumors

what else is going on in baseball...

Shohei Ohtani MLB posting deal reached | MLB.com

Giancarlo Stanton may be next MVP to be traded | MLB.com

Celebrate Ken Griffey Jr.'s birthday by watching him throw out Ivan Rodriguez from his knees | MLB.com

Who will be MLB's next first-time MVP Award winner? | Sports on Earth

The 2018 Free-Agent Bargains | FanGraphs Baseball

Trey Mancini (and Mark Trumbo) on Trey Mancini | FanGraphs Baseball

The Braves’ Punishment Is In and It’s Harsh | FanGraphs Baseball

Former Braves GM John Coppolella is now banned from baseball for life | SBNation.com

MLB takes more than 10 prospects from Atlanta Braves as punishment | SBNation.com

Joe Morgan’s letter reminded us how silly it is to keep PED users out of the Hall of Fame | SBNation.com

what the cardinals are up to...

Cards keep one power-hitting prospect, let another go; Stanton trade talks continue | St. Louis Cardinals | stltoday.com

If the Cardinals Want Giancarlo Stanton, Go Get Him. No Excuses. | 101Sports.com

Cardinals and Giancarlo Stanton: What We Know and Don't Know at This Point | 101Sports.com

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

NL Central Notes: Brewers, Brinson, Cardinals, Martinez [Jose] |- MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs name Will Venable first-base coach | Bleed Cubbie Blue

Tweet or e-mail me links @lil_scooter93 or at lil_scooter93 AT msn DOT com!

Happy Thanksgiving!