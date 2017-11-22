Cardinals 40-Man Roster reaches 39 - A Hunt and Peck
Cardinals 40-Man Roster reaches 39 - A Hunt and Peck
Gotta leave room for Giancarlo Stanton, obviously.
The deadline for MLB clubs to add players to their respective 40-man rosters in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft was Monday night. With that in mind, the Cardinals have purchased the contracts of:
Austin Gomber (LHP, ranked fifteenth in the organization by MLB.com and Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs )
Derian Gonzalez (RHP, twenty-third by Fangraphs)
Tyler O’Neill (Outfielder, fourth by MLB.com, seventh by Fangraphs)
Oscar Mercado (Outfielder, eighteenth by MLB.com, sixteenth by Fangraphs)
This brings the Cardinals 40-man roster total to thirty-nine. Leaving room for when the team to acquires Giancarlo Stanton.*
*Yes, I know they would probably have to include players in this trade and this is definitely not why this spot was left open, but just let a girl have her fun, okay?
MLB.com 2017 Prospect Watch | MLB.com
Players Added To The 40-Man Roster | MLB Trade Rumors
Happy Thanksgiving!
