Cardinals acquire pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore in trade with Rays

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays and Cardinals agreed to a trade that moves left-handed prospect Matthew Liberatore from Tampa's system to St. Louis', sources confirmed to CBS Sports. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal, and the return for the Rays remains unclear.

Liberatore, 20, was the 16th pick in the 2018 draft. He didn't make the Rays' top-five prospect list for us due to the depth of their system, but he has a good fastball-breaking ball combination and feel for throwing strikes and a changeup. He's a few years off, yet he could become a quality starter.

Liberatore entered draft season in contention to be the top prep arm off the board. He slipped on draft day, however, and the Rays took advantage by taking him in the middle of the first round, just ahead of the Cardinals' spot, amusingly enough. St. Louis chose Nolan Gorman. Liberatore spent last season in A-ball, where he appeared 15 times and tallied 78 innings. He posted a 3.10 ERA and he recorded 2.45 strikeouts per walk.

The Rays have made few additions to their lineup so far this offseason. They acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe as part of a trade with the San Diego Padres that sent Tommy Pham out west. More recently, they signed Japanese slugger Yoshito Tsutsugo to a multi-year pact. The Rays' lineup appears left-handed-heavy on paper, suggesting the need for at least one or two additional right-handed sticks.

The Cardinals have yet to do much this winter, either. Their biggest addition has been left-handed pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim, who they recently inked from Korea. The Cardinals and Rays both made the postseason last year. The Cardinals won the National League Central before eventually falling to the champion Washington Nationals in a four-game sweep in the Championship Series. The Rays, meanwhile, won the American League Wild Card Game but were then downed by the Houston Astros in the Divisional Series.

CBS Sports will have more analysis on this trade as information becomes available.