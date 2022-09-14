Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made a rather remarkable bit of history versus the Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker). The duo started their 325th game as a battery, setting a new Major League Baseball record. The two have been teammates since Wainwright was first called up to the big leagues in 2005. Molina debuted in 2004.

"It's been a good run," Wainwright told the Associated Press last week. "(Molina is) an incredible teammate, friend, and partner in crime. We've been together for a long time. So, you know, we got to finish strong."

The pair received a standing ovation on their way in from the bullpen, as captured here by MLB.com's John Denton:

With the start against the Brewers, Wainwright and Molina broke the record held by longtime Tigers teammates Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan. Here are the most common pitcher-catcher starting batteries in history:

Battery Team Years Games Adam Wainwright to Yadier Molina Cardinals 2007-22 325 Mickey Lolich to Bill Freehan Tigers 1963-75 324 Warren Spahn to Del Crandall Braves 1949-63 316 Red Faber to Ray Schalk White Sox 1914-26 306 Don Drysdale to John Roseboro Dodgers 1957-67 283 Red Ruffing to Bill Dickey Yankees 1930-46 282 Steve Rogers to Gary Carter Expos 1975-84 270 Bob Lemon to Jim Hegan Cleveland 1946-57 264 Early Winn to Jim Hegan Cleveland 1949-57 250 Tom Glavine to Javier Lopez Braves 1994-2002 248

Molina has been behind the plate for 325 of Wainwright's 387 career starts, a staggering 84 percent. For comparison, no catcher has caught more than 30 percent of Clayton Kershaw's career starts, or 26 percent of Justin Verlander's career starts.

Wainwright entered Wednesday with a 10-9 record and a 3.33 ERA in 28 starts and 173 innings. His resurgence the last three seasons has been nothing short of incredible. Molina has hit .222 with four home runs in 67 games around injuries this year.

The 40-year-old Molina has announced this will be his final season. Wainwright, 41, has not yet committed to any plans beyond 2022. Fellow Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, who is chasing 700 career home runs, has also said he will retire after the season.

The Cardinals entered Wednesday's series finale with the second-place Brewers with a 83-59 record and a seven-game lead in the NL Central.