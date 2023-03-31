St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright performed The Star-Spangled Banner before his team's Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays, singing the national anthem to begin his final season as a Major League Baseball player. Wainwright's performance allowed the Cardinals to feature Wainwright on Opening Day as he recovers from a groin strain sustained during the World Baseball Classic.

Wainwright was introduced by the P.A. at Busch Stadium as "one of the most up-and-coming singers from right here in St. Louis," and received a warm and rousing ovation from the crowd as he begins his 18th and final continuous season of playing for the Cardinals.

The third-oldest player in the Major Leagues at age 41, Wainwright has more than earned his place in franchise history. A three-time All-Star, Wainwright was a key contributor to the Cardinals' 2006 World Series title, closing out both the NLCS and World Series with strikeouts to win it all. Wainwright has also been a two-time Golden Glove winner, a Silver Slugger award winner, and the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award.

With Wainwright on the 15-day injured list, Cardinals Opening Day pitching duties were handled by Miles Mikolas.