St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright performed The Star-Spangled Banner before his team's Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays, singing the national anthem to begin his final season as a Major League Baseball player. Wainwright's performance allowed the Cardinals to feature Wainwright on Opening Day as he recovers from a groin strain sustained during the World Baseball Classic.
Wainwright was introduced by the P.A. at Busch Stadium as "one of the most up-and-coming singers from right here in St. Louis," and received a warm and rousing ovation from the crowd as he begins his 18th and final continuous season of playing for the Cardinals.
Adam Wainwright sang the National Anthem before his final Opening Day 🎤⚾️— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2023
📹: @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/2bC6aJpviy
The third-oldest player in the Major Leagues at age 41, Wainwright has more than earned his place in franchise history. A three-time All-Star, Wainwright was a key contributor to the Cardinals' 2006 World Series title, closing out both the NLCS and World Series with strikeouts to win it all. Wainwright has also been a two-time Golden Glove winner, a Silver Slugger award winner, and the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award.
With Wainwright on the 15-day injured list, Cardinals Opening Day pitching duties were handled by Miles Mikolas.