The St. Louis Cardinals and veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for the 2022 season, the club announced via press conference on Friday. Financial details were not disclosed.

Wainwright, now 40, has thrived for the playoff-bound Cardinals this season. In 32 starts he's pitched to a 3.05 ERA/127 ERA+ and a 3.48 K/BB ratio. As well, his 206 1/3 innings rank second in the National League. Wainwright's current WAR of 3.5 is his highest figure since 2014. While he's experienced significant velocity loss in recent years, Wainwright has been able to thrive thanks to a full repertoire, control, and full command of his overhand curve.

Wainwright played the 2021 season under a one-year, $8 million contract, and his performance under that deal certainly suggests a raise is in order. The 2022 season will be Wainwright's 17th in the majors, all of which have been with St. Louis. The Cardinals originally acquired him from the Braves in December of 2003 as part of a five-team trade that, most prominently, sent outfielder J.D. Drew to Atlanta. At the time, Wainwright was a minor-leaguer.

Wainwright's longtime battery mate, catcher Yadier Molina, recently agreed to a deal that will bring him back in 2022. He's already announced that will be his final season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him and Wainwright go out together. With 184 career wins at present, Wainwright in 2022 will have at least an outside shot of recording win No. 200 in 2022. This season he has 17 wins.

For now, Wainwright's focus will be starting the NL Wild Card Game on Oct. 5 against either the Dodgers or Giants.