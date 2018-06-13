Cardinals' Alex Reyes reveals his daughter is battling cancer

Cardinals 23-year-old right-hander Alex Reyes -- not so long ago the top pitching prospect in all of baseball -- of course fought his way back from Tommy John surgery only to be waylaid by a torn tendon in his lat muscle. He's out for the remainder of the season, which means he'll go into 2019 having pitched just four major-league innings since the start of the 2017 season. Those concerns, however, pale in comparison to what Reyes and his family are dealing with off the field. Here's Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

While he spent 15 months recovering from elbow surgery, their young daughter continued her fight against cancer — something Reyes had previously asked to keep private. He disclosed her battle to reporters Tuesday because weeks before her second birthday she serves as his magnetic north, guiding him through a second major operation and a second consecutive lost season.

Reyes' daughter Aleyka was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of five months. While Reyes did not go into details about her prognosis, Mark Saxon of The Athletic writes that Reyes said the latest round of tests showed a significantly smaller tumor. "I felt like if my daughter can fight for her life ... I can fight for my career," Reyes said.

After undergoing surgery to repair the tendon in his lat, Reyes is looking at a six-month recovery period. As he says, though, he's got right in front of him the inspiration he needs to keep battling.