The Friday series opener between the Cardinals and Brewers in Milwaukee has been postponed after two positive tests within the Cardinals' organization. It's the 15th MLB game that has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests just eight days into the 2020 season. The league intends to have the Brewers and Cardinals start their series on Saturday and hold a doubleheader on Sunday.

MLB released the following statement on Friday:

Today's scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:10 p.m. (CT). The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals' organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.

According to Mark Saxon of The Athletic, two Cardinals pitchers have tested positive for the virus. The team is self-isolating in their hotel. Friday's game was to be the Brewers' home opener for the 2020 season.

This is worrisome news for MLB on the obvious level that additional players or team personnel have tested positive for a virus that carries with it possible serious consequences. Beyond that, this also means that MLB is dealing with positive tests outside of the cluster within the Marlins, which caused the postponement of multiple games. This also marks the first time that MLB is dealing with positive tests outside of the East divisions. The Cardinals recently played the Twins, who in turn played Cleveland on Thursday. As such, these positive tests figure to have implications outside of the scheduled Friday game in Milwaukee.

Regardless of what specifics emerge, this is concerning news for MLB. The 2020 regular season is less than a week old, and already a sizable percentage of the league's teams have seen their schedules impacted by positive tests. This sums up the current dilemma:

That's not a promising indicator when it comes to the viability of playing a 60-game regular season and expanded playoffs as planned. The calendar was already crowded with games, which means little room to maneuver around case clusters and outbreaks, even small ones.