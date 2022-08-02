The St. Louis Cardinals are close to acquiring veteran left-handed starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jeff Passan reports.

Quintana, 33, has pitched to a 3.50 ERA/119 ERA+ and a 2.87 K/BB ratio across 20 starts and 103 innings this season for the Pirates. Those outputs constitute a rebound for Quintana, who in 2021 had an ERA north of 6.00 in a mix of rotation and bullpen work for the Angels and Giants. Early in his career with the White Sox, Quintana was a regular purveyor of 200-inning seasons and better-than-average run-prevention numbers, but following a trade to the Cubs he seemed to enter a premature decline phase. This season, however, he's regained effectiveness, in part because of increased use of his changeup.

Quintana is on a one-year contract worth $2 million, so he's a "rental" acquisition by the Cardinals.

