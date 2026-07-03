Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, July 3 from proven model

The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs in an NL Central rivalry game on Friday. St. Louis (44-39) has been competitive in the division race, while Chicago (49-38) holds the better record and has the home-field advantage at Wrigley. The Cubs have dominated the Over/Under this season, going 47-39-1, while the Cardinals lean the other way at 34-44-5.

First pitch is at 4:05 p.m. ET in Chicago. The latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds list Chicago as the -131 favorite (risk $131 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 10.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the MLB predictions for Cardinals vs. Cubs.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a sizzling 25-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Cubs:

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line Cubs -131, Cardinals +110 Cardinals vs. Cubs over/under 10.5 runs Cardinals vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+143) Cardinals vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Cardinals vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cardinals vs. Cubs, the model is going Under 10.5 total runs. The last five Cardinals games have gone Under the total. The Cardinals on the season have leaned Under the total to the total of 34-44-5. The total has gone Under in 10 of Cardinals' last 12 games against an opponent in the National League.

Just two Cardinals players are projected to record over 1.8 total bases; these players are Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt. The Cubs are also projected to have just two players over 1.6 total bases; these players are Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Given the trends, the model has the Under hitting in 63% of simulations, making that side one to back in over/under sports betting. Get the Cardinals vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Cardinals vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cardinals vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.