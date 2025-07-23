The St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday announced that they have designated starting pitcher Erick Fedde for assignment, replacing him on the big-league roster with Andre Granillo. Expected to move Fedde before next week's deadline, it's unclear if the Cardinals were simply unable to find a willing trade partner.

Fedde, 32, was shelled in Colorado Tuesday night, falling to 3-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 20 starts this season. He's allowed 26 earned runs in his last 17 ⅔ innings.

"A lot of good swings. A lot of hard contact," manager Oliver Marmol said via St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Wasn't good enough."

"Obviously, something has to change," Fedde said.

What's next for Fedde is likely joining another organization, though it very likely comes without anything of value in return via trade now that he's been designated for assignment. The Cardinals have seven days to trade Fedde, put him on waivers, release him or assign him to the minors. He's owed the remainder of $7.5 million this season.

Fedde was once regarded as a washout former first-rounder in his days with the Washington Nationals. However, he spent the 2023 season in Korea and dominated the competition thanks to a tweaked four-pitch repertoire. He returned to MLB for the 2024 season after signing a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. He thrived with the White Sox, which led to a deadline deal with the Cardinals. In all, Fedde in 2024 put up a WAR of 5.9, which raised hopes for another high-value performance in 2025. Thus far, though, repeat success has eluded him, although he remains a viable back-of-the-rotation presence at low cost.

As for the Cardinals, they continue to have designs on contention this season -- at 52-50, good for 3 ½ games out of a playoff spot -- but at the same time they continue to seek trade opportunities for veterans in order to make room for younger contributors at the major-league level. In this instance, the DFA of Fedde very likely opens a rotation spot for 25-year-old right-hander Michael McGreevy. McGreevy, the most big-league-ready of the Cardinals' pitching prospects, has largely fared well in the majors across six starts and a pair of relief appearances. Now he's poised to take regular turns instead of shuttling back and forth between St. Louis and Triple-A Memphis for occasional spot duty.

As for Fedde, given his recent performance, it seems highly unlikely he'll be grabbed for the rotation of a contender and he'll instead have to work his way back to such a role.