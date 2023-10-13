A group of armed thieves robbed the St. Louis Cardinals' facility in the Dominican Republic between 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday morning. The thieves ended up stealing money, cell phones, jewelry, and baseball equipment. None of the Cardinals' players or staff members were harmed in the incident.

"This was scary on many fronts," John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, said in a statement. "Our players and staff were shaken up but not harmed. No one was injured, and we will reassess our security provisions immediately."

The team called local authorities as soon as they were aware of the incident. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the robbery.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the players were taken out of their rooms and the thieves held coaches hostage at gunpoint. Various players had both money and jewelry taken from them in the altercation.

In recent weeks, the Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins had their Dominican Republic facilities robbed, but the thieves only took baseball equipment.

The Cardinals' academy in the Dominican Republic is located in the city of Boca Chica, which is located in the Santo Domingo province of the country.