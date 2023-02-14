The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a contract extension with club president John Mozeliak, they announced Tuesday. The deal runs through the 2025 season, keeping Mozeliak atop baseball operations, his role since prior to the 2008 season.

"I am very pleased that Mo has agreed to continue heading up our Baseball Operations for the next three years," said Cardinals' Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. in a statement. "His track record speaks for itself, and we are well positioned to continue an impressive streak of winning baseball into the future, given our strong farm system and excellent front office team."

Under Mozeliak's guidance, the Cardinals have been to the playoffs 10 times in the past 15 years, winning two NL pennants and the 2011 World Series championship. They've won the NL Central six times in that span, including last season. Also, as noted in the press release, the last Cardinals losing season came in 2007, so Mozeliak has had a winning record every single year. The only team with a longer streak of winning seasons is the Yankees (30).

"I am excited to continue in my current role and understand change will eventually happen," Mozeliak said in a statement. "Over the next few years, we will focus on succession planning throughout baseball operations as well as work tirelessly to put a successful product on the field."

Mozeliak, 54, started his front office career with the Rockies in 1993, shortly thereafter working directly under assistant general manager Walt Jocketty. Jocketty was hired as the Cardinals' general manager in 1995 and brought Mozeliak to St. Louis with him. Mozeliak was promoted to scouting director by 1999 and continued his rise until he moved to the top of the front office.