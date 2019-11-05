Cardinals give manager Mike Shildt three-year extension following NL Central title

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that the club has agreed to a three-year contract extension with manager Mike Shildt. Shildt, 51, led the Cardinals to the 2019 National League Championship Series and is a finalist for this year's NL Manager of the Year Award. He took over as St. Louis' manager midway through the 2018 campaign after the team fired Mike Matheny.

In his first full season with St. Louis, Shildt led the team to a 91-71 regular season record and defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS before being swept by the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals in the NLCS. Their playoff run snapped a three-year postseason drought. Shildt has a 132-99 record as the Cardinals' manager since taking over for Matheny.

Shildt wasn't the only one in St. Louis to get a contract extension on Monday. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak also received a three-year extension, and general manager Michael Girsch signed a two-year pact. It was also announced that Shildt's entire major league coaching would be returning for the 2020 season.

Shildt is one of three finalists for the National League Manager of the Year Award, joined by Craig Counsell of the Brewers and Brian Snitker of the Braves. The winner will be announced on Nov. 12.