The Friday series opener between the Cardinals and Brewers in Milwaukee has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests, Jon Heyman reports. Joel Sherman confirms Heyman's report and adds that the Cardinals are self-isolating at their hotel. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals had the positive tests in question. According to Craig Mish, two Cardinals players have tested positive for the virus. Friday's game was to be the Brewers' home opener for the 2020 season.

This is concerning news for MLB on the obvious level that additional players or team personnel have tested positive for a virus that carries with it possible serious consequences. Beyond that, this also means that MLB is dealing with positive tests outside of the cluster within the Marlins, which caused the postponement of multiple games. This also marks the first time that MLB is dealing with positive tests outside of the East divisions. The Cardinals recently played the Twins, who in turn played Cleveland on Thursday. As such, these positive tests figure to have implications outside of the scheduled Friday game in Milwaukee.

A source tells Mark Saxon of The Athletic that if no other Cardinals players test positive, then the series against the Brewers will be permitted to begin on Saturday.

Regardless of what specifics emerge, this is concerning news for MLB. The 2020 regular season is less than a week old, and already a sizable percentage of the league's teams have seen their schedules impacted by positive tests. This sums up the current dilemma:

That's not a promising indicator when it comes to the viability of playing a 60-game regular season and expanded playoffs as planned. The calendar was already crowded with games, which means little room to maneuver around case clusters and outbreaks, even small ones.