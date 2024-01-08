The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Monday that former Boston Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom has joined their front office as an advisor to the president of baseball operations.

Bloom spent the 2019-23 seasons running the Red Sox. He was fired last September after guiding Boston to the postseason just once in four tries. While Bloom's time with the Red Sox offered some stinkers -- the Mookie Betts trade and the Masataka Yoshida signings, to name a pair -- league sources who have spoke to CBS Sports noted that he had to deal with some rough circumstances, including inheriting outdated infrastructure and a cabal of tenured assistant general managers.

"I have known Chaim for a long time, and feel that this is a great opportunity for the St. Louis Cardinals," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. "It will be good to get an outside perspective of our organization from someone who is as well-respected as Chaim. Having a fresh set of eyes on all aspects of our baseball operations should be helpful."

The Cardinals are coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign that saw them finish last in the National League Central with a 71-91 record. It marked the first time the Cardinals have lost 90 games since 1990. With that in mind, getting a fresh perspective on their players and processes is a good idea.

"I'm excited to join the Cardinals and to be a part of this great organization," Bloom said in a statement. "Mo and his team have given me such a warm welcome, and I'm eager to build relationships here and to learn, contribute, and help us win."

Prior to joining the Red Sox, Bloom served as one of the architects of the Tampa Bay Rays.