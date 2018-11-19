Cardinals in position to make mega offer to Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, team president says
Harper or Machado in St. Louis? It's possible
Will the St. Louis Cardinals be players for generational free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado? There's been strong speculation and report that the Cardinals may pursue of those two names aggressively this offseason, and here's the surest sign yet ...
The Cardinals haven't really been major players in recent years, but that's been more a matter of persuasion than willingness to spend. They offered more to Jason Heyward than the Cubs did. They were close to the highest bidder for David Price, and then they were willing to take on Giancarlo Stanton's record contract in trade last offseason. No, the Cardinals don't dwell in a large market, but that hasn't stopped them from having a healthy revenue stream. Yes, they can afford the likes of Harper and Machado, and now the owner is saying as much.
As for the potential fit, either would work. The St. Louis outfield at the moment is a bit crowded, but the team could make room for Harper by cutting bait on Dexter Fowler, trading Jose Martinez (or keeping him around as a bench bat) and optioning or trading Tyler O'Neill. Machado would be an easier theoretical fit. He could man third or force Paul DeJong over to hot corner, while sending Jedd Gyorko to a utility role. As well, another infielder on the left side allows Matt Carpenter to man first base on a full-time basis.
Again, though, the Cardinals' issue in recent years has been persuading players to take their money. That doesn't figure to change if Harper or Machado is the latest target.
