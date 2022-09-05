The St. Louis Cardinals made a series of roster moves on Monday ahead of their series opener against the Washington Nationals, the most notable of which saw them activate starter Jack Flaherty from the injured list. The Cardinals also optioned starter Dakota Hudson to Triple-A Memphis, and designated reliever Junior Fernández for assignment.

Flaherty, scheduled to start Monday's game, will be making his first big-league appearance since June 26. Injuries, including a right shoulder strain, have limited him to just three appearances this season. Flaherty completed eight innings across those outings, amassing a 5.63 ERA (71 ERA+) and a 0.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

For whatever it's worth, Flaherty was effective during his rehab assignment. He appeared in five games and posted a 3.60 ERA while notching 18 more strikeouts than walks in 20 innings. It's to be seen if he can regain his old form down the stretch.

Hudson loses out on his spot in the rotation after making 24 starts this season. He had compiled a 4.43 ERA (86 ERA+) and a 1.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 126 innings. Hudson's pitching had been particularly poor as of late, as he had surrendered 34 hits and 18 runs in 29 innings dating back to the All-Star Game.

Fernández, meanwhile, loses his spot on the 40-player roster despite sporting a shiny 2.93 ERA (133 ERA+) and a 1.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 innings. It's unclear if he'll make it through the waiver wire.

The Cardinals entered Monday with a 79-55 record, putting them 8 1/2 games up on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. With just 28 games remaining, it's fair to write that the Cardinals seem likely to win the division.