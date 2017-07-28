Cardinals manager implies Yadier Molina is tired, Molina fires back on social media

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 35 years old. He leads the majors innings caught this season at 738. Angels backstop Martin Maldonado is the only other catcher with more than 700, in fact, and only six catchers have caught as many as 650 innings. Molina caught roughly half of the All-Star Game, too.

One might be wondering if Molina is tired. That's a lot of wear and tear on a 35-year-old body, after all. His manager Mike Matheny seemed to imply Thursday night that Molina is tired, and it apparently didn't sit too well with his catcher:

I train to play 174 games because that's what it takes to be Champion, I'm not tired and the day I feel tired I'll express it myself. #misinforming A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Oh boy.

Molina is a legend among Cardinals fans and is headed to the Hall of Fame, in all likelihood. You can't find many players around the league who command more respect among their teammates and opponents alike.

Matheny, meantime, is manning the ship of a mediocre 50-52 team that has already seen a few members of its staff let go after an 0-7 road trip earlier this season. There have been some comments from general manager John Mozeliak that lead one to believe Matheny isn't exactly safe in his job once the season has concluded. Many fans dislike Matheny.

Basically, ruffling the feathers of Molina doesn't really seem like a strong course of action.

Consider this, possibly, developing.