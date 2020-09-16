Major League Baseball suspended St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt for a game on Wednesday, and fined him an undisclosed amount after he contributed to a benches-clearing kerfuffle during Tuesday's contest with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The incident started after Brewers slugger Ryan Braun struck Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina's mitt on his backswing. Molina, who was called for interference, was clearly in pain. Shildt came out to check on his catcher, and that's when he heard unfriendly comments from the Brewers dugout. Shildt and Molina made their way toward said dugout before peace was restored.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had more details:

"I feel like it was more directed at me, quite honestly," Shildt said. "Did I do anything to warrant it? Perhaps. I was staring in the dugout. I will accept that. With my mask on it's hard to appreciate what people are really intending. I can hear great, though. My hearing doesn't suffer with the mask on. … There's no allegations against Ryan Braun, necessarily. It just didn't look good. It's a second catcher's interference of a guy who has caught since June of 2004 when he made his debut. It just didn't look good when a little bit of conversation took place prior to it. It didn't look good."

Brewers manager Craig Counsell categorized the skirmish as a "little miscommunication" between Shildt and the Milwaukee dugout during his postgame press conference.

Shildt will serve his suspension on Wednesday, sitting out the back-end of a doubleheader that the Cardinals will play against the Brewers.

Molina, by the way, appears to be fine -- or, at least, fine enough to play on without a stay on the injured list. He's in the Cardinals lineup for the first game of the doubleheader, catching and batting ninth.