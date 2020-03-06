Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will get married on off day, explains why he didn't invite players
Shildt is not inviting his players to Friday's ceremony as a 'gift'
In the span of 48 hours, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will face one of the more demanding, yet rewarding, days of his life, and also manage a day-night doubleheader. That's right, Shildt will be getting married on Friday, just one day after overseeing back-to-back spring training games with his team on Thursday.
Shildt, the 2019 National League Manager of the Year, told Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that switching from manager mode to husband-to-be mode isn't as hard of a task as it sounds for him.
"I'm a pretty present guy," Shildt said. "I know where I'm going tomorrow [Jupiter Beach Resort] and I know where I'm going today [West Palm Beach for a night game].
"I show up and. . . enjoy the opportunities in both."
Shildt also said that no players have been invited to the wedding, and he's calling the decision to do that a "gift to them." He added that he loves his players and that the best way to show them that love it to allow them to not "feel they've got to go to their manager's wedding on a day off."
The 51-year-old became interim manager of the Cardinals midway through the 2018 season, after the club fired Mike Matheny in July. Just one month into his tenure, the "interim" tag was removed and he was given a three-year deal to stay on in that role. He took St. Louis to the playoffs in 2019, where the Nationals eventually swept them in the NLCS.
