National League squads conclude a three-game series on Wednesday's MLB schedule as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals. Miami (11-13) won Monday's opener before dropping Tuesday's contest, 5-3, and the Marlins haven't won a series since taking their first two of the year. St. Louis (14-9) has now won six of its last seven contests and is looking to win its third straight road series. Janson Junk (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will start for the Marlins, countered by St. Louis' Kyle Leahy (2-2, 5.21 ERA).

First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. ET from loanDepot Park in Miami. The latest Marlins vs. Cardinals odds list Miami as the -134 favorite on the money line (risk $134 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Marlins picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Marlins vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Marlins:

Marlins vs. Cardinals money line Marlins -134, Cardinals +112 Marlins vs. Cardinals over/under 8.5 runs Marlins vs. Cardinals run line Marlins -1.5 (+160) Marlins vs. Cardinals picks See picks at SportsLine Marlins vs. Cardinals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cardinals vs. Marlins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Marlins vs. Cardinals, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, both of these teams heavily lean towards the Over, both recently and on the season. The Over is 14-8-2 for Miami on the season, and since its first three games failed to reach the total, the Over sports a 14-5-2 record. As for St. Louis, its total record is 13-9-1 in favor of the Over, including a 7-3 Over mark across the Cards' last 10 games.

Both starting pitchers have ERAs of at least 4.50, and Junk has a 6.10 ERA over his last two starts. Meanwhile, Leahy hasn't pitched more than 5.0 innings in any of his four starts, which means St. Louis' bullpen will be heavily involved. That's a good thing in regard to the Over hitting as the Cardinals' have the second-highest bullpen ERA in the National League. SportsLine's model calls for 9.9 combined runs to be scored on average. Get the Cardinals vs. Marlins money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Cardinals picks

After simulating every pitch of Cardinals vs. Marlins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marlins vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.