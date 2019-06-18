Cardinals' Matt Carpenter beats the shift with a bunt double thanks to a little bit of hustle
The lefty hitter taught the visiting Marlins a lesson Monday night
The Cardinals blanked the visiting Marlins on Monday night (STL 5, MIA 0) and in doing so won for the sixth time in their past eight games. Miles Mikolas twirled six shutout innings, and Matt Carpenter registered three hits.
The most compelling of those three hits was not Carpenter's 10th home run of the season. Rather it was this fifth-inning, um, "double":
Yes, the Marlins confronted the lefty-hitting stalwart with a infield overshift, and Carpenter busted out some game theory for a double -- a bunt double. That ringing two-bagger left the bat at a robust 38 mph. Also credit Carpenter for the hustle and calculated risk that allowed him to reach second.
Once every so often you see this kind of thing. If for no other reason, the shift should not be banned because it very occasionally begets just such a baseball miracle. Take away our bunt doubles at your own peril, Manfred.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Things to know from the day in MLB
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Trout passes DiMaggio with milestone HR
When it comes to extra-base hits, not many have done what Mike Trout has done through age...
-
MLB hands Machado one-game suspension
Machado intends to appeal the suspension that stems from Saturday's incident
-
Top Picks: Corbin should bounce back
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
2019 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Keuchel to debut for Braves on Friday
Keuchel signed with the Braves earlier this month on a one-year pact