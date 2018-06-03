Cardinals' Michael Wacha loses no-hitter in the ninth inning against the Pirates

Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha on Sunday took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Pirates (STL 5, PIT 0), but Colin Moran ended Wacha's bid for history with a line-drive single to right.

Had Wacha closed it out, it would've been the 10th no-hitter in Cardinals franchise history and already the fourth no-hitter of the 2018 season. Instead, Wacha was lifted after Moran's single with a pitch count of 111. Hard-throwing rookie Jordan Hicks came on to close it out. As it turns out, it's not entirely unfamiliar territory for the 26-year-old:

Michael Wacha threw 8.0 no-hit innings today before allowing a single to Colin Moran. Since the @Cardinals last no-hitter on 9/3/2001 (Bud Smith), Wacha has taken a no-hit bid into the ninth inning twice; no other Cardinals pitcher has done so even once. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/6s3E00yUoQ — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 3, 2018

And here are Wacha's outputs for the day:

View Profile Michael Wacha STL • SP • 52 vs. PIT, 6/3 IP 8 H 1 R 0 SO 8 BB 2

He's been outstanding in 2018. His Sunday gem pushed his ERA down to 2.41 after 12 starts. Last season, Wacha enjoyed a nice rebound in terms of fastball velocity, but the results at the run-prevention level were just OK (103 ERA+). This year, though, Wacha is thriving by leaning on his secondary pitches more often (he's going to his fastball less than half the time for the first time in his career). Given that Wacha's shoulder problems not so long ago had many wondering whether he'd be able to remain a starter long-term, these results are even more impressive.

The Cardinal rotation has been beset by injuries in 2018, but it's also been one of the best. The stabilizing presence of Wacha has been a big reason for that, as Sunday's brilliant brush with history reminded us.