Cardinals nearly no-hit for second straight NLCS game as Max Scherzer loses bid in seventh inning

St. Louis -- One day after Anibal Sanchez no-hit the Cardinals for 7 2/3 innings in the NLCS, Max Scherzer pulled off a similar feat in Game 2 on Saturday. Scherzer, flashing peak stuff and using the mix of afternoon shadows and light to full advantage, dominated Cardinal hitters for six innings without allowing hit amid swing and miss after swing and miss.

Leading off the seventh, however, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt lined a misplaced slider to left for the Cardinals' first hit of the game. It was just the second Cardinals hit through 14 innings of the series and their first by a starter.

Scherzer recouped to strand Goldschmidt by striking out Marcell Ozuna and inducing an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Yadier Molina. In doing so, he preserved the Nationals' 1-0 lead in Game 2.

