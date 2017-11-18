Cardinals News and Notes: Carlos Gonzalez, Lance Lynn, and the 40 man roster
The latest at VEB
- A free agent possibility: Carlos Gonzalez
- Lance Lynn rejects qualifying offer - A Hunt and Peck
- Cardinals 40 man roster and Rule V Draft problems
That's all for now, enjoy the weekend!
Giants reportedly make offer for Stanton
The Red Sox and Cardinals are expected to make trade offers next
MLB Rumors: Cards interested in Hosmer?
The free agent first baseman may be a fit in St. Louis
Top Braves exec Hart steps down
The front office changes in Atlanta continue
Ranking Stanton's likely 2018 team
The Marlins are more likely than you think on our list
Judge congratulates Altuve on MVP
Judge finished a distant second in the balloting and he paid respect to the winner
Stanton could be third dealt MVP
Stanton just won the 2017 NL MVP award but could wind up being dealt this offseason