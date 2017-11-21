Cardinals News and Notes: Craziness, Trade Proposal, 2009 Draft

Looking back at the stories from Monday

Here’s a look back at stories from Monday, November 20th, at VEB:

Let’s Go Crazy - The Red Baron wrote a story with crazy ideas to reshape the Cardinals. He says it best: “..tons of weird, interchangeable infielders, the best outfield in baseball, and the best pitching staff on Earth.” Check it out.

The Cardinals made an official Stanton proposal (maybe) - A Hunt and Peck - Lil_scooter’s daily link post highlighted the Cardinals’ recent submission of a trade offer to the Miami Marlins for outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Now, we wait for an answer...

Scouting the Standouts from the Cardinals 2009 Draft - I revisited the 2009 Draft, the class that brought the Cardinals Lance Lynn, Matt Carpenter, and several others.

That does it for Monday! Check back Tuesday for more.

