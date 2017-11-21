Cardinals News and Notes: Craziness, Trade Proposal, 2009 Draft
Cardinals News and Notes: Craziness, Trade Proposal, 2009 Draft
Looking back at the stories from Monday
Here’s a look back at stories from Monday, November 20th, at VEB:
Let’s Go Crazy - The Red Baron wrote a story with crazy ideas to reshape the Cardinals. He says it best: “..tons of weird, interchangeable infielders, the best outfield in baseball, and the best pitching staff on Earth.” Check it out.
The Cardinals made an official Stanton proposal (maybe) - A Hunt and Peck - Lil_scooter’s daily link post highlighted the Cardinals’ recent submission of a trade offer to the Miami Marlins for outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Now, we wait for an answer...
Scouting the Standouts from the Cardinals 2009 Draft - I revisited the 2009 Draft, the class that brought the Cardinals Lance Lynn, Matt Carpenter, and several others.
That does it for Monday! Check back Tuesday for more.
-
Rule 5 draft: Teams set 40-man rosters
Mark Appel was one of the players being moved about on Monday night
-
Jeter's Marlins trade with Yankees
Garrett Cooper is the answer to a trivia question
-
Ohtani deadline pushed back to Tuesday
We still don't know if Ohtani will be jumping to the majors yet
-
Mets reportedly interested in Kinsler
Kinsler is a free agent next winter
-
Full 2018 MLB Spring Training schedule
Opening Day will be Thursday, March 29 -- the earliest opening day in MLB history
-
Reddick shows off belt at WWE event
The World Series champion and big-time wrestling fan was on hand Sunday night