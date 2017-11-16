Cardinals News and Notes: Giancarlo Stanton, Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana

A look at what’s going on.

The Cardinals haven’t played in six weeks, and the playoffs finished a couple weeks ago, but the Hot Stove League action is indeed hot, proving to be not just a clever name.

  • A.E. Schafer aka Red Baron took a look at the news that Matt Carpenter would not necessarily be returning as a first base-only player. With Carpenter moving all over the diamond next season, does that leave a little bit of room for the Cardinals to explore first base options. Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana and a few of the other, lesser names on the market are all discussed.
  • Carlos Beltran just retired after finally winning a World Series with the Houston Astros and winding down what should be a Hall of Fame career. Ben Godar remembered one particular play where Beltran made a big difference for the Cardinals.
  • What is going on with Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins, and the Cardinals. Nobody seems to know for sure, but the Cardinals don’t seem out of it yet. Jon Morosi tweeted this out, causing a frenzy yesterday:

He followed it up with some logic that we all believe to be true, but can’t be sure the Marlins and Derek Jeter believe it.

You can read Morosi’s full post on the Cardinals interest in Stanton as well as the Rays Alex Colome here.

We will have a lot more today and the rest of the winter.

