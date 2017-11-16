Cardinals News and Notes: Giancarlo Stanton, Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana

A look at what’s going on.

The Cardinals haven’t played in six weeks, and the playoffs finished a couple weeks ago, but the Hot Stove League action is indeed hot, proving to be not just a clever name.

Source: #STLCards and #Marlins officials discussed Giancarlo Stanton trade concepts today at the @MLB General Managers Meetings in Orlando. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 15, 2017

He followed it up with some logic that we all believe to be true, but can’t be sure the Marlins and Derek Jeter believe it.

Giancarlo Stanton trade development: Sources say multiple teams told #Marlins that Stanton’s contract (10 years, $295 million) is roughly what he’d receive on open market. Thus, #Marlins would need to include cash in order to obtain high-level prospects. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 15, 2017

In other words: If an @MLB team believes Stanton’s proper value is indeed 10 years and $295 million, its GM will argue team shouldn’t have to pay a prospect price on top of that — unless a salary discount is given. There’s a sliding scale for value. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 15, 2017

You can read Morosi’s full post on the Cardinals interest in Stanton as well as the Rays Alex Colome here.

Lil_scooter ever-so-gently implores Stanton to waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis, and if you like links to whatever everybody else is talking about right now, go to that post.

We will have a lot more today and the rest of the winter.