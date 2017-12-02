Cardinals News and Notes: Giancarlo Stanton’s reps meeting with the Cardinals and Matt Holliday to the rescue
Stanton talks heating up
Giancarlo Stanton rumors are back and more pervasive than ever. We have that and more Cardinal news here!
- Giancarlo Stanton’s agents meet with the Giants. That’s bad.
- But wait. Giancarlo Stanton’s agents also meet with the Cardinals. That’s good!
- Matt Holliday is willing to help with Giancarlo Stanton - A Hunt and Peck. That is also good!
Try not to freak out.
In other non-Stanton posts
- How sabermetric trends could affected Cardinals: the bullpen
- Scouting the standouts from the 2011 draft
That’s all for now, enjoy the weekend, folks!
