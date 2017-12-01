Cardinals News and Notes: Giants to meet Giancarlo Stanton’s agents

Latest on Stanton and yesterday's VEB happenings

As for Stanton, it appears the Giants will be heading to Los Angeles today to meet with the agents of Giancarlo Stanton. Craig Mish was first with the news.

Source : SF Giants front office executives are now in Los Angeles to meet with representatives of NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 1, 2017

Buster Olney and others confirmed:

In the Giants' meeting with Giancarlo Stanton's reps, they aim to ascertain whether he might approve a trade to San Francisco. To repeat: Stanton completely controls this process. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 1, 2017

This comes after a report came out that Stanton has some concerns about the Giants future, per Jon Heyman. That’s reasonable given the Giants were really bad last year and most of their stars are in decline.

And just so everybody doesn’t freak out yet:

As Stanton’s camp meets with #SFGiants execs in LA, reaching agreement on a trade is not considered imminent. The #Marlins also remain engaged with other clubs regarding NL MVP — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) December 1, 2017

It’s not over yet.

Have a good one,

Tyler