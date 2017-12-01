Cardinals News and Notes: Giants to meet Giancarlo Stanton’s agents

Latest on Stanton and yesterday's VEB happenings

Before the Giancarlo Stanton update, here is what went down yesterday at Viva El Birdos:

As for Stanton, it appears the Giants will be heading to Los Angeles today to meet with the agents of Giancarlo Stanton. Craig Mish was first with the news.

Buster Olney and others confirmed:

This comes after a report came out that Stanton has some concerns about the Giants future, per Jon Heyman. That’s reasonable given the Giants were really bad last year and most of their stars are in decline.

And just so everybody doesn’t freak out yet:

It’s not over yet.

Have a good one,

Tyler

