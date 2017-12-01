Cardinals News and Notes: Giants to meet Giancarlo Stanton’s agents
Cardinals News and Notes: Giants to meet Giancarlo Stanton’s agents
Latest on Stanton and yesterday's VEB happenings
Before the Giancarlo Stanton update, here is what went down yesterday at Viva El Birdos:
- Matt Carpenter is the most underrated player in baseball: Johns explains why Matt Carpenter is being underrated by both media personnel and fans alike.
- Twins sign Willians Astudillo and one writer is devastated: (Begins sobbing uncontrollably)
- #tbt to when Carlos Martínez was almost a priest - A Hunt and Peck: On this week's Tsunamy Thursday, Heather revisits Carlos Martinez and his childhood pursuit for priesthood.
As for Stanton, it appears the Giants will be heading to Los Angeles today to meet with the agents of Giancarlo Stanton. Craig Mish was first with the news.
Source : SF Giants front office executives are now in Los Angeles to meet with representatives of NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 1, 2017
Buster Olney and others confirmed:
In the Giants' meeting with Giancarlo Stanton's reps, they aim to ascertain whether he might approve a trade to San Francisco. To repeat: Stanton completely controls this process.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 1, 2017
This comes after a report came out that Stanton has some concerns about the Giants future, per Jon Heyman. That’s reasonable given the Giants were really bad last year and most of their stars are in decline.
And just so everybody doesn’t freak out yet:
As Stanton’s camp meets with #SFGiants execs in LA, reaching agreement on a trade is not considered imminent. The #Marlins also remain engaged with other clubs regarding NL MVP— Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) December 1, 2017
It’s not over yet.
Have a good one,
Tyler
-
Report: Giants meeting with Stanton reps
Are Marlins-Giants trade talks in the final stages?
-
Angels GM confirms interest in Ohtani
Halos GM Billy Eppler said the cap space acquired in Thursday's trade is meant to use to pursue...
-
Report: Mets interested in Bruce reunion
The former Met could help out at first base and in the outfield
-
J-Lo endorses A-Rod as Yankees skipper
Jenny From The Block thinks her boyfriend would make a fine skipper for the Yankees
-
Ranking the top free agent 3Bs
It's a top-heavy class for any team seeking a starting-caliber third baseman
-
Petit, Boxberger, Johnson join new teams
The A's added Yusmeiro Petit, the Diamondbacks grabbed Brad Boxberger, and the Angels lassoed...