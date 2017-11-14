Cardinals News and Notes: Magneuris Sierra, J.D. Martinez, Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, and the 2007 Draft
Monday’s stories
Here is a look back at Monday’s stories:
What is Magneuris Sierra? - John Fleming led off the day examining speedy outfielder Magneuris Sierra - and what he may bring to the club.
Free agent target: J.D. Martinez - Audrey Stark made a case for the Cardinals to ink free-agent outfielder J.D. Martinez.
Scouting the standouts from the 2007 Cardinals draft - I took a look back at a handful of selections from the 2007 Draft.
Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish: Is one a future Cardinal? - A Hunt and Peck - Lil_scooter’s daily Hunt and Peck mentioned that Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish have been reported to be on the Cardinals’ radar this offseason.
That does it for Monday. Check back Tuesday for more!
