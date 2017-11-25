Cardinals News and Notes: Matt Carpenter, rule 5 draft protection, and the favorite games in 2017
The latest at VEB
I hope that you al had a wonderful thanksgiving and are enjoying the holiday weekend! Here is the latest from VEB...
- Do the Cardinals ask too much of Matt Carpenter?
- Cardinals protect 4 from rule 5 draft
- John J. Fleming’s favorite games of the 2017 season
- Cardinals 40 man roster reaches 39 - A Hunt and Peck
That’s all for now! Peace.
