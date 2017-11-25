Cardinals News and Notes: Matt Carpenter, rule 5 draft protection, and the favorite games in 2017

Cardinals News and Notes: Matt Carpenter, rule 5 draft protection, and the favorite games in 2017

The latest at VEB

I hope that you al had a wonderful thanksgiving and are enjoying the holiday weekend! Here is the latest from VEB...

That’s all for now! Peace.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop