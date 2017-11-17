Cardinals News and Notes: McCutchen, Stanton, Martínez
- A case for Andrew McCutchen: John examines 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen and why he could be a good fit for the Cardinals to acquire.
- Simulating Giancarlo Stanton trade negotiations: I interview Fish Stripes contributor Aram Leighton about the state of the Marlins as we negotiate a potential Giancarlo Stanton trade.
- Shut up and take my money for this Carlos Martínez bobblehead - A Hunt and Peck: El Gallo. Bobblehead giveaway. Collision course.
Stanton could be third dealt MVP
Stanton just won the 2017 NL MVP award but could wind up being dealt this offseason
-
Jose Altuve named 2017 AL MVP
Altuve is the second Astros player to win a league MVP award
-
Stanton named 2017 NL MVP
Stanton edged out Joey Votto by a slim margin
-
Manfred is OK with Stanton trade
Manfred is quick to note the current ownership group didn't sign Stanton to his extension
-
Small market teams get extra draft picks
The Pirates scored the highest competitive balance pick in next year's draft
-
Pace-of-play rule changes coming in 2018
MLB may unilaterally implement rule changes if the MLBPA won't play along