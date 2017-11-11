Cardinals News and Notes: Mike Minor, Giancarlo Stanton, and Adam Wainwright
The latest at VEB
With Stanton rumors running wild, here is the latest at VEB
- Taking a look at Mike Minor
- Giancarlo Stanton’s no trade clause has implications
- Adam Wainwright wins the silver slugger - A Hunt and Peck
That’s all for now. Have a great weekend!
Twins asked Reds about Raisel Iglesias
The Twins reportedly reached out to the Reds about Raisel Iglesias
Four storylines for the 2017 GM meetings
The GM meetings begin this week in Orlando, Florida
Would Stanton want trade to Cards?
The Marlins slugger has a full no-trade clause, which gives him control over where he goes
Report: Giants interested in Bradley Jr.
But would Boston part with a member of its core?
Testing 'Major League' theory in 2017
For the 2017 season, there's one perfect example of this ringing true
Report: 4 teams in Stanton trade talks
And those talks may get more serious very soon