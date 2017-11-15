Cardinals News and Notes: payroll, Yadier Molina, and Carlos Beltran
The latest at VEB
The offseason is well underway. Here’s the latest:
- Cardinals payroll in 2018 and beyond
- A closer look at Yadier Molina through advanced statistics
- Carlos Beltran retires - A Hunt and Peck
That’s all for now. Happy hump day!
Molitor wins AL Manager of the Year
Molitor guided Minnesota to a wild-card berth in 2017
How I voted: NL Manager of the Year
Matt Snyder breaks down his official BBWAA NL Manager of the Year ballot
Lovullo named NL Manager of the Year
In his first season in Arizona, Lovullo guided the D-Backs to the postseason
Stanton won't approve trade to BOS, STL?
The Marlins want to trade Stanton, but that's easier said than done
MLB Rumors: Twins after Darvish, Arrieta
Coming off a wild-card berth the Twins are looking for fortify the staff before 2018
Bobby Doerr dies at age 99
Doerr, a Red Sox star in the 1940s, died Monday