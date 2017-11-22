Cardinals News and Notes: Podcast, Giancarlo Stanton, Second Place, Beltran, Rolen
Cardinals News and Notes: Podcast, Giancarlo Stanton, Second Place, Beltran, Rolen
Here is what went down yesterday at Viva El Birdos:
VEB Podcast #104: Doc, Stanton, Cooperstown, and listener questions: John and Heather are back with more podcast content for your listening pleasure.
Giancarlo Stanton, finishing second, and Matt Holliday’s free agency: Craig looks at the Cardinals' ridiculed history of falling just short of making a major acquisition–and why a trade for Giancarlo Stanton could parallel the signing of Matt Holliday from the 2009-2010 offseason.
A look back at Carlos Beltran’s time as a Cardinal: Matthew remembers the now-retired Carlos Beltran as both a friend and foe of the Cardinals.
Scott Rolen is in the Hall of Fame of my heart - A Hunt and Peck: Heather confirms that, indeed, anybody not voting Scott Rolen into the Hall of Fame has no soul.
Have a good one,
Tyler
-
Braves sanctions: What you need to know
Here are the bullet-points of what went down Tuesday regarding MLB and the Braves' punishm...
-
Report: Ohtani to join MLB by end of '17
The owners need to ratify on the new system in place, but the takeaway here is Ohtani is coming...
-
Report says Halladay's plane took a dive
A preliminary report National Transportation Safety Board has shined some light on details...
-
Coppolella joins dubious banned list
John Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list by MLB on Tuesday
-
Big time international prospect now free
Among other sanctions, Atlanta lost the player who was deemed the No. 1 international signing...
-
Braves hit with severe penalties by MLB
Among other penalties, No. 1 international prospect Kevin Maitan is now a free agent