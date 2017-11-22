Cardinals News and Notes: Podcast, Giancarlo Stanton, Second Place, Beltran, Rolen

Getting you caught up on yesterday's VEB happenings

VEB Podcast #104: Doc, Stanton, Cooperstown, and listener questions: John and Heather are back with more podcast content for your listening pleasure.

Giancarlo Stanton, finishing second, and Matt Holliday’s free agency: Craig looks at the Cardinals' ridiculed history of falling just short of making a major acquisition–and why a trade for Giancarlo Stanton could parallel the signing of Matt Holliday from the 2009-2010 offseason.

A look back at Carlos Beltran’s time as a Cardinal: Matthew remembers the now-retired Carlos Beltran as both a friend and foe of the Cardinals.

Scott Rolen is in the Hall of Fame of my heart - A Hunt and Peck: Heather confirms that, indeed, anybody not voting Scott Rolen into the Hall of Fame has no soul.

