Cardinals news and notes: Simba, awards, and 2008

Baseball still isn’t happening, nor has anything particularly exciting or interesting happening off the field...yet. Until this happens, which is eventually, this should help entertain you.

For some reason, St. Louis Cardinals legend Ted Simmons is not in the Hall of Fame. Even more inexplicably, he was only on the Hall of Fame ballot for one year immediately following his retirement, but he’s back on the ballot now. Craig Edwards wrote about his intriguing case for induction into Cooperstown.

Because awards were handed out last year and complaining is fun, I wrote about ten (well, technically more) occasions in which a Cardinals player deserved a better showing in award balloting.

Remember the 2008 draft? Of course you don’t. Well, probably not. Maybe you do, I don’t know. But Josey Curtis took a look back at the draft class and looked at some of the prospects who made an impact for the Cardinals.