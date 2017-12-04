Cardinals news and notes: Stanton, arbitration, and the podcast

Three VEB posts this weekend and only one of them was primarily about Giancarlo Stanton? That’s weird.

Hello, fine readers of Viva El Birdos. My name is John, as anyone who bothered to read the byline on this post knows—I’m sure this was many, but not all, of you. After all, Viva El Birdos is its own brand—anything that goes on this website isn’t a (fill in name of author) post as much as it’s a Viva El Birdos post. It is at once humbling, relieving, and terrifying to consider. So I usually don’t.

Today marks the two-year anniversary of my first post on Viva El Birdos—it was a post about how weird I thought it was that Peter Bourjos was not tendered a contract yet the Cardinals were able to receive some value via trade for Tony Cruz. I had written it the night before, checked my phone at around 10 a.m. because it was a Friday and I was trying to arrange social plans for that night, checked my phone again around noon, and my Twitter had blown up with notifications. It was a crazy day.

It’s been an amazing experience writing for Viva El Birdos (I’m not quitting, I point out because I’ve had like three posts where people thought I was quitting because of the reverential tone towards VEB in it) and I just want to take a moment to thank everybody who supports me and who supports the website. Writing becomes a bit of a routine and sometimes I forget how crazy it is that I get to do this. And thank you to Craig Edwards for hiring and, to this point, not firing me.

He later reported that we should be expecting a no-trade clause related decision from Stanton sometime soon.

