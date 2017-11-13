Cardinals news and notes: Stanton, Steamer, and Arizona
Cardinals news and notes: Stanton, Steamer, and Arizona
The happenings.
So some things happened over the weekend. Well, not really. This is, like, the slowest baseball week possible in terms of actual news. But we did have lots of speculation and projection and some actual stuff on prospects! Here’s some of that.
- Craig Edwards took a look at other teams which could potentially be looking into Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton as a trade target, aside from the St. Louis Cardinals. I think this is a necessary piece because as much as we can talk about the Cardinals making an offer worthwhile of Stanton, they also must make one better than other worthwhile offers. These things don’t work in a vacuum. Anyway, the scary other options are talked about here.
- What are your thoughts on Steamer compared to other projection systems? If your answer is “It’s the first one that comes out so for a while I care about it”, well, we should be friends. Here’s Aaron Schafer’s look into projections and some conclusions and hypotheses derived from it.
- The Arizona Fall League is happening (hurray, actual baseball!) and once again, Josey Curtis covered developments around Cardinals prospects.
-
Twins asked Reds about Raisel Iglesias
The Twins reportedly reached out to the Reds about Raisel Iglesias
-
Four storylines for the 2017 GM meetings
The GM meetings begin this week in Orlando, Florida
-
Would Stanton want trade to Cards?
The Marlins slugger has a full no-trade clause, which gives him control over where he goes
-
Report: Giants interested in Bradley Jr.
But would Boston part with a member of its core?
-
Testing 'Major League' theory in 2017
For the 2017 season, there's one perfect example of this ringing true
-
Report: 4 teams in Stanton trade talks
And those talks may get more serious very soon