Cardinals News and Notes: Yu Darvish, Giancarlo Stanton, and Mike Laga

The lastest news and rumors from VEB

The hot stove isn’t so warm that you can’t still touch it. Not much in the way of actual moves has happened, but there are plans, there are rumors, and for one of our writers, a journey to the past.

A.E. Schafer wrote about some potential non-Giancarlo Stanton plans. Many of the Plan B’s out there involve some sort of bat, but after the Marlins outfielders, the options aren’t so appealing or are potentially unrealistic. So how about the Cardinals add the best pitcher on the market? A Yu Darvish discussion ensued.

Do you want Giancarlo Stanton rumors? Do you need Giancarlo Stanton rumors. Lil_Scooter has you covered, rounding up all of the latest Stanton news that is fit to link. She also begs the Giants to give up their pursuit of Stanton, which sounds nice.

Ben Godar covered an area that pre-dates Giancarlo Stanton’s birth: Topps baseball cards from 1987. Everybody loves that 1987 Topps set with the wood-grain border. Ben Does find some problems with the set, however, and those issues make the bulk of his post.

As for the rest, we will continue to provide updates and plans and hopefully at some point something happens and it is exactly what you wanted to happen.