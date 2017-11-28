Cardinals News & Notes: Baby boomers, Athletics, 2010, Tommy Pham, Benjamin Hochman podcast

Monday’s stories

Baby boomers are killing the Hall of Fame industry - John Fleming explained how the inconsistencies in expectations of player performance varies from generation to generation among Hall of Fame voters, and how the variation is costing some true talent their places in Cooperstown.

Cardinals trade partner profile: Oakland A’s - Pegasus examined how the Oakland Athletics match up with the Cardinals on the trade front.

Scouting the Standouts from the Cardinals 2010 Draft - I took a look back at the 2010 draft results.

Tommy Pham wins St. Louis Baseball Man of the Year - A Hunt and Peck - Lil_scooter recognized Tommy Pham, who was named the St. Louis Baseball Man of the Year.

VEB Podcast #105: The Cardinals Things draft with Benjamin Hochman - John, Heather, and STL Post Dispatch write Benjamin Hochman discussed some of their favorite things about the club.

