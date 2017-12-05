Cardinals News & Notes: Giancarlo Stanton buzz, J.B. Woodman

Cardinals News & Notes: Giancarlo Stanton buzz, J.B. Woodman

The (potential) downside of Giancarlo Stanton - John Fleming played a bit of a devil’s advocate to examine the potential downside of current Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Why hasn’t Giancarlo Stanton told the Cardinals “no” yet? - Pegasus examines the reasons why the Cardinals may still be in the running to land Stanton.

Checking out J.B. Woodman - I took a look at J.B. Woodman, the Cardinals’ return from the Blue Jays for Aledmys Diaz.

The Cardinals probably made the best offer for Giancarlo Stanton - A Hunt and Peck - Lil_scooter’s daily link post was about - you guessed it - Mr. Stanton, more specifically the trade packages offered by the Cardinals and Giants to land him.

