Cardinals News & Notes: Giancarlo Stanton buzz, J.B. Woodman
Cardinals News & Notes: Giancarlo Stanton buzz, J.B. Woodman
Monday’s stories
Here’s a look back at Monday’s stories:
The (potential) downside of Giancarlo Stanton - John Fleming played a bit of a devil’s advocate to examine the potential downside of current Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.
Why hasn’t Giancarlo Stanton told the Cardinals “no” yet? - Pegasus examines the reasons why the Cardinals may still be in the running to land Stanton.
Checking out J.B. Woodman - I took a look at J.B. Woodman, the Cardinals’ return from the Blue Jays for Aledmys Diaz.
The Cardinals probably made the best offer for Giancarlo Stanton - A Hunt and Peck - Lil_scooter’s daily link post was about - you guessed it - Mr. Stanton, more specifically the trade packages offered by the Cardinals and Giants to land him.
That does it for Monday! Check back Tuesday for more.
-
Report: Rangers sign Minor to start
Minor has experience as a starter but thrived in the KC bullpen last season
-
Stanton Rumors: MIA names price to STL
The Cardinals' offer for Stanton may be coming to light
-
Angels Stadium hosts football
Angels star Mike Trout is a huge Eagles fan, too, in case you didn't know
-
How Ohtani fits with final seven suitors
We know which seven teams are left, so let's take a look
-
Keri: Who I'd vote into Hall of Fame
Sometimes, it is tough to separate art vs. artist. Here's how to do it in regards to the H...
-
Ohtani narrows field to seven teams
The Japanese phenom will meet with seven suitors before deciding where to sign