Cardinals' Paul DeJong smashes homer so hard it takes out letter in Busch Stadium's Big Mac Land sign

The Cardinals prevailed over the Brewers on Monday night (STL 3, MIL 0) in large measure because of Dakota Hudson's 6 2/3 hitless innings. Also playing a role was All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong, who hit his 22nd home run of the season.

As you're about to see, DeJong's home run to deep left field at Busch Stadium landed a direct hit on the "M" of the "Big Mac Land" sign and did some damage:

That blast at the expense of Devin Williams left the bat at 104.6 mph -- the hardest-hit ball of this game -- and that was enough to put the lights out on that poor, unsuspecting consonant. Here's another view of the aftermath:

Hey Mac, you're going to pay for that! pic.twitter.com/h93D5lwXQq — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2019

There's no "M" in the name Paul Sterling DeJong, and this sequence of baseball events strongly suggests there never will be. Anyhow, if you're interested in seeing DeJong's home run set to the orchestral strains of The Natural (for obvious reasons), then Deadspin is here to help.

DeJong is now batting .246/.323/.451 across 120 games in this, his age-25 campaign. Throw in his plus fielding at the vital position of shortstop, and you've got quite the valuable performer for the first-place Cardinals. As glimpsed above, he's also capable of trashing his own ballpark.