Cardinals' Paul DeJong smashes homer so hard it takes out letter in Busch Stadium's Big Mac Land sign
It was 'Big ac Land' when DeJong was done with it
The Cardinals prevailed over the Brewers on Monday night (STL 3, MIL 0) in large measure because of Dakota Hudson's 6 2/3 hitless innings. Also playing a role was All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong, who hit his 22nd home run of the season.
As you're about to see, DeJong's home run to deep left field at Busch Stadium landed a direct hit on the "M" of the "Big Mac Land" sign and did some damage:
That blast at the expense of Devin Williams left the bat at 104.6 mph -- the hardest-hit ball of this game -- and that was enough to put the lights out on that poor, unsuspecting consonant. Here's another view of the aftermath:
There's no "M" in the name Paul Sterling DeJong, and this sequence of baseball events strongly suggests there never will be. Anyhow, if you're interested in seeing DeJong's home run set to the orchestral strains of The Natural (for obvious reasons), then Deadspin is here to help.
DeJong is now batting .246/.323/.451 across 120 games in this, his age-25 campaign. Throw in his plus fielding at the vital position of shortstop, and you've got quite the valuable performer for the first-place Cardinals. As glimpsed above, he's also capable of trashing his own ballpark.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 players who would make great managers
Who among active players should consider trading in the cleats for the lineup card once they...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 20
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
MLB releases 2019 postseason schedule
The baseball postseason will begin on the first day of October
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for Tuesday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Monday: Cards flirt with no-hitter
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
How to watch: Little League World Series
The Little League World Series is underway in South Williamsport